Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have 4 Reolink RLC 811a IP cameras.They all have the latest firmware update, have the same settings for lighting, motion detection etc but the last one `I purchased just 2 days ago is turning the IR lighting on and off randomly at night.
@norfolkbea_484078649475294 The ambient light is within the threshold of the IR sensor. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/14608263489945-How-to-Set-up-Black-White-and-Color-Switching-Threshold-via-Reolink-App/
@joseph_1979 Thank you. I'll give it a try tonight but I don't understand why this doesn't happen with my other 3 RLC 811A cams when the ambient light is the same as are the settings. Will let you know how I get on.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!