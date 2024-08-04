Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
It would be helpful to allow the RLC-81PA to rotate its image ins firmware just 45 degrees right or left to allow for vertical image monitoring when the camera is panned all the way to one side or the other.
@cotay_709776410894577 I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink.com. The more requests they get the more we see it implemented
