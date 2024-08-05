Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Good day everyone!With the recent launch of our V3 black/white doorbells, many Reolinkers have been curious about the differences between doorbell versions and how to identify them. So, let's dive into a special Q&A session!1. Version Differences:V2: This version introduced remote configuration of chime ringtones, lights, and other settings via the App, and set up different ringtones for various events (such as motion detection, human detection, and visitor alerts).V3: It features an upgraded sensor and improved noise reduction algorithm compared with V2.2. How to Identify: The most reliable way is to check the doorbell's label, as shown in the pictures. If it doesn’t have a firmware version listed, it’s V1; otherwise, it’s V2 or above.Another great news coming! Our V2 Chime is now available for separate purchase. Now each V2 or V3 doorbell can pair with up to five V2 chimes! Grab yours at: https://reolink.club/Chime-COM8🥥If you have any more questions, feel free to ask in the comments!
@reolink-daisy Thanks for the information provided. Kindly update us on the progress achieved so far on improving the calling feature? Customers wish to have the doorbell calling their smartphone similar to a normal call without having the application running.
