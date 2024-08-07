Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hey everyone!Looking for a 4K dual-lens auto-zoom tracking 4G battery camera? The TrackMix LTE-C is the perfect match for you. Previously, the camo version of the TrackMix was revealed at CES, and we know you've all been eagerly waiting for it. Now it's finally here! The design offers better concealment in outdoor environments.● Dual View, Dual Tracking: Combining wide-angle and telephoto lenses, the camera offers 360° coverage and uses 6x hybrid zoom to track targets, displaying both views on a single screen.● 4K Image Quality Day & Night: Choose between color night vision or classic black-and-white night vision. Plus, its 940nm no-glow IR light ensures discreet surveillance in dark environments.● Smart Protection: Intelligent detection for people, vehicles, and animals. Customize PIR detection and define motion zones to suit your needs.● Wire-Free, Worry-Free: With a 4G LTE network, you can access the camera anytime, anywhere. The rechargeable battery and solar power make it perfect for areas without Wi-Fi or power sources.Upgrade your outdoor security system with Reolink: https://reolink.club/TrackMixLTEC-COM8How do you like the new 4G cattery cam? Share your thoughts in the comments!
