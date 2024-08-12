Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Need to implement a Reolink Argus PT in Synology Surveillance Station. If i want to implement the Station needs a *.sa file. Any Idea how to i can have that File?
@panos_gr_836937398329555 I don't use Synology. Come to the Reddit Reolink community and surely there are members who have done it. Post it there.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!