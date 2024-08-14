Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey there,I am newly operating two Lumus 2K cameras overlooking the area (pavement and street) in front of my office.I am only interested in the movements on the pavements in front of my office and thus have excluded the street in a non-detection zone on both cameras. I have further reduced the sensitivity of both cameras.Result: I keep having hundreds of false detections 24/7 with no movements on the pavements but due to cars passing on the road...It seems to me that the non-detection zone feature is just a non working gimmick.Any hints on how to avoid this issue?Greetings!
@user_854848655810709_854848655810709 If you have the upgraded Lumus 2K, then remove the any motion or other and base your trigger on person, vehicle or animal. Do this under recording and push/email notification.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!