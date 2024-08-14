Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have come across a problem where i get no sound via live feed or recordings. I do have the lasted firmware and Android app versions, but no audio. Not sure if my door camera is damaged maybe due to weather, but I doubt it. This is rather annoying seeing as I am able to remotely talk to visitors but I can't hear the visitors talking back to me. Also why doesn't the android app have a volume option for audio!?
@andie-g_825001509949628 Can you revert to previous Android client and check again?To get previous versions....do a search on Reolink Android older version.In the newest version they removed the volume and ear.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!