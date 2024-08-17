Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
The new update for the pc client breaks the feeds, when trying to going to the cameras feed it freezes / Crashes I also cant go back to view recordings either. Is there a way to go back to the previous update ? Everything worked fine till I updated the client also the app works fine on my phone but not PC is there a fix coming ?
@zane Which was your previous version?See my reply in thread https://community.reolink.com/topic/6925/pc-client-v8-14-0/6?post_id=26768&_=1723971506754
