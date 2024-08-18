Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi everyone, I've looked at several threads but didn't find a clear answer so my apologies if I'm asking again.I have an NVR with 2 cameras connected and I use the scenes for Home and Away. When I am away I would like the alarm sound from each camera to be on, however through the Scenes the only thing that is triggered is the NVR's buzzer, not the alarm sound of the cameras itself. Is it just me or is this not available as a setting?If so it seems quite annoying as it is quite a logical feature in my opinion.Looking forward to your inputs.Best
@stevenlavigne50_713244953382940 Unfortunately the shortcuts (aka scene mode) only works on the camera itself rather through the NVR. So to make it work connect the cameras through a switch and then access the cameras directly for the shortcuts.
