Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Didnt even get time to play with the camera, the design of the camera is so UNBELIVEABLY BAD!Where do I even begin?Lets start with where the wire comes out of the camera. The mount cannot be positioned any way that allows the camera to move up and down.Why in the world does the wire have to wrap around the mounting arm if I want to mount the camera on the wall ?Lets look at the ceiling mount next...Ceiling mounting has even worse issue, The channel of the plastic faces towards on lookers, looks absolutely hideous. Again the wire has to wrap around the arm in order for the camera to point towards the ground when mounting to the ceiling.Flipping the bracket around to flip the exposed channel wire either way prevents the camera from achieving the angle desired. Major failure.Why in the world is the wire exposed in the design of this camera?I have numerous Reolink cameras, my favorites are RLC-810A and the RLC-1224AThese cameras have a design that allows the camera to conceal the cable into the mounting bracket so that its not seen, giving a clean look and securing the camera.Who ever was responsible for the design of this camera has dropped the ball hard enough to make me think twice about the purchase of another Reolink product. This is the first product purchased through Reolink that I am returning to amazon. I honestly loved all of Reolink power over ethernet products until the purchase of this camera. I spent over an hour trying to make this camera mount to the soffit in front of my garage to replace a RLC-1224A, There is no way to mount the camera without it looking absolutely hideous. Before suggesting " HEY BUY A MOUNT ON AMAZON! " -- Dude its a 200 dollar camera , the mount itself should be sufficient !
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!