I’m using a Duo 3 PoE camera to monitor a marine dock and float. I’ve set it to detect people in a small part of the scene, which includes a ramp and a float. It does this well but it’s also triggered by raindrops illuminated by the floodlight, so I’m getting many irrelevant scenes that are taking up space on the SD card. The thumbnails show a disc with eccentric disks behind it. What’s going on? How can I filter these scenes out?
@sid_534554213130383 untag 'any motion' from recording and push/email notification. Just use AI detection. If still getting false alerts increase the alarm delay and conside to use the object size.
