My doorbell's placement (including wiring access) is such that once installed, I will not be able to reach the small hole that allows it to be detached/removed. Short of forcefully ripping it off the side of my house, is there another mechanism to detach the doorbell?
@user_843824351781036_843824351781036 Check this out https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/11611646412313-How-to-Install-Reolink-Video-Doorbell-Cameras/
