I bought an E1 Pro a couple of days ago and set it up using my Android app. Previously I had set up a Trackmix. All was well using the app. I opened the desktop client and it recognizes both cameras but says "Incorrect username or password". I'm not even sure what my Username is for the E1? I set up my Reolink account with my email and I have a nickname and avatar, but what is the Username? "admin" is pre-populated in the desktop client Username field, but if that's it then what is the password? It says the password I use to successfully log into the app is incorrect. I clicked "Forgot your password" and set up the E1 again but with the same results - can not log into that camera on the client. I don't have an NVR. Just the one Trackmix outside and the one E1 inside. I'd love to be able to view them both on my desktop and not just my phone. And ideas? I thought my one Reolink account login and password would let me log in to view both cameras, no?.
