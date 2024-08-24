Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I connected half a dozen of my camera up to the Reolink Home hub, and it reset all of the passwords so that I can no longer log into them individually, or access them directly through the web interface.This is a problem for me as it means that I can't share a link to the web interface without giving the people who have the password direct admin access to every single camera.It also means that I can't set the FTP and email settings individually for each camera. They all have to have identical settings and upload to the same FTP server. At the bare minimum this means that every camera now uploads to the same FTP folder which is annoying, but it also means that I can't give individual access to people any more.Is there any way to gain password access back to individual camera without removing them from the home hub and factory resetting them, which defeats the purpose of having the home hub.I've tried the Share feature, but it's only applicable to the phone app and still won't allow me to set individual email or FTP settings.
@user_782828081017023_782828081017023 I don't have the home hub but I read that once you connect the camera to the hub, then all control to the camera shall be through the hub only. I saw customers complaining about this and have requested individual control as what you are asking for. Hoping that this shall not be the case when the Hub Pro is released.@Daisy Kindly confirm or otherwise that in the Hub Pro, customers can have direct access to the camera similar to the case when cameras are connected to NVR through a switch.
