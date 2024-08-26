Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi everyone,The firmware for RLC-823S2, RLC-823S1, and RLC-823S1W has been updated! Here are the key changes:For RLC-823S1 & RLC-823S1W1. Resolve hidden OSD time, adjust device name to middle-upper, and restore default settings to fix OSD time not displaying issue.2. Regular users cannot change system configuration or WiFi settings.3. Address anomaly in clip function.4. Default support for authenticated device private keys.5. Resolve issues with encoding frame rate reduction.6. Modify default image orientation.7. Resolve ineffective anti-flicker settings.For RLC-823S21. Optimize smart detection with improved AI and enhanced sensor support.2. Enhance image quality by adjusting overexposure and other parameters.3. Improve Auto Focus to prevent screens from turning white or black during light adjustments.4. Optimize network performance by adding support for importing ECC certificates via the web.5. Fixed other known bugs.Note: make sure to download the firmware version shown in the image.Check out the updates: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments!
