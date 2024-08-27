Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi all have just brought Reolink poe camera system I have tried updating via the device and it says it’s up to date. If I go to Reolinks download centre and put in the device and hardware it says there is an update. I have tried updating manually but it says update failed wrong file version. My fw version is v3.3.0.226_23031632and online it says there is v3.5.0.321_24060733My system info is in the attached picture anyone able to help
@glen-pring_855053922214081 you need to unzip the file and load the pak one.
