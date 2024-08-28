Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi everyone,Corridor Mode is now available on the 810A, 820A, 840A and 840WA to better meet your needs. This mode displays the screen at 9:16, which allows HD cameras to cover a larger vertical area—nearly doubling the effective surveillance area—while reducing the number of cameras needed, ultimately lowering your costs.After the camera is manually rotated 90° and Corridor Mode is enabled, your camera will restart, and the view will switch from 16:9 to 9:16, with the resolution completely reversed. The AI model will also adapt to this mode, resetting sensitivity settings, non-detection zones, and privacy masks to default. We recommend reconfiguring these settings before putting the camera back into use.Note: To enable this feature, make sure your camera is updated to the latest firmware version. Currently, Corridor Mode can only be turned On or Off via web browsers. However once the camera is connected to an NVR, enabling/disabling the mode is no longer supported.Learn more: https://reolink.club/RLC-840WA-COM8What models do you think should also support Corridor Mode? Let us know in the comments below!Credit: u/Kitekatti
