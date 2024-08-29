Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Often I come across a scenario where I wish I had a timelapse of a recent period of time that is still available on my NVR. At the moment, I have to download a very large file, pull it into a video editor, speed it up and export it. I would love a feature (client app? mobile?) where you can download a period of time and set a speed (2x, 4x, 16x, 32x speed) to get that timelapse video directly (smaller download). Thanks for listening to my wishlist for today.
@user_dbouchard_623756488863828 Kindly submit your request to support on support @ reolink . Com.
