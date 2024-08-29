Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Many of you have been eagerly waiting for this, and now it's here - our new Reolink Chime is now available for purchase separately.● Plug-in solution: No more hassle of changing batteries - just plug it in and you're good to go!● Remote Control: Stay in full control of your doorbell via the app/client, no matter where you are.● Customizable Ringtones, Volume & Light: The Reolink Chime offers five adjustable volume levels and up to 10 ring tones. You can also set the LED light to turn on when the chime rings.Get yours now: https://reolink.club/Chime-COM8Questions or feedback? We’re all ears.
@reolink-daisy Next step is to allow users to load an mp3 file and play it on the chime when the doorbell button is pressed.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!