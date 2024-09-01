Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
You setup a screen, you select the cameras you want and where the are on the screen, etc.I figure out how to save that view. What I'm familiar with a different company you save the view with a name,. you make folders, etc.I got folder, Parents, Store, Home, All, Etc.I think I'm missing something.Rod ..
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!