I'm wondering if there is a list of urls/ports for devices I would like to enable push notifications only. No remote viewing. I'd be doing this via my firewall. Can use domain name and ports. Thanks
@user_740173137399967_740173137399967 For the ports you can check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000627703-Which-Default-Ports-Used-by-Reolink-Cameras-should-be-Allowed-to-Go-Through-the-Firewall/In order to allow push notification you need to allow pushx.reolink.com. The IPs point to AWS servers which are also used for P2P. You may have Azure, depends on your location on the globe :).Anything else?
Please provide a more detailed description of the request.Push notifications are defined on the camera using either the Reolink Client or the Reolink 'app'. There are no 'ports' involved.
