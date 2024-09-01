Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, i have an new Trackmix Wifi. I also have doorbell, E1 Outdoor and E1 Zoom. I see every 3 minutes the Trackmix Wifi lost the login credentials and disconnected and i have to relogin (happens with app (Android and Windows) and lokal web). That happens with the Synology Surveillance, too! Every 3 minutes i have no recording on my NAS. The camera also ignores saved monitorpoint and go to an default direction. If i click in the app on the second present and after that to the monitorpoint, everything looks fine. It seems the camera had an softreset every 3 minutes.Kind regards Peter
user_839852726681784_839852726681784 if it is still under warranty I suggest you to take it up with support. Before doing this ensure you have the latest fw. Check it out from their download center.
@joseph_1979 i've found the reason. If more than one device connected to the camera ONVIF port, than the user logged out by the camera. That's not good and other Reolink devices not do that. I think it is an issue and must fix by Reolink.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!