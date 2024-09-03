Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Basically the camera is detecting parked vehicles as moving. They are recording and marked as "Any Motion". It's flagging every parked car on the street. Since this isn't being seen as a Vehicle, Person, Animal there aren't any control settings.This is really a pain, it fills the SD card with non motion videos back to back.I purchased 3 of these, I wished I knew they had this issue. Any seen, fixed this?I'm at the most current firmware.
@dmraci_171114412765346 You don't really need "any motion". I have turned it off on all of my cameras - I don't see what use it could have in real life applications.The vehicle, animal and person detection are very good though. Try to use those.Kind regards,
