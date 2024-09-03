Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I just wanted to confirm - can I connect the ethernet port on the Trackmix Wifi rather than use the Wifi ? - I wanted to run a cable to deal with some Wifi challenges I am seeing. I just wanted to make sure I didn't need to replace the camera as it works just fine
@zhodd_758413959426260 You can use either WIFI or Ethernet. If you have ethernet then for sure opt for it. More reliable.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!