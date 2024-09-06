Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
Hello, Reolinkers!Your safety and peace of mind are at the heart of everything we do. That's why we're excited to introduce our new logo and brand upgrade, built around our commitment to you.The new tagline, "Be Prepared, Be Ahead", reflects our dedication to delivering all-around protection with innovative, quality products and services that lead the industry. Our new logo, in which the capital "R" transforms into a security camera, reflects our core focus on safety and our commitment to being a trusted name in the industry. This fresh look is designed to resonate with you and embody the innovation and reliability you have come to expect from Reolink.But this rebranding is more than just a new look—it's about sharing our beliefs, core values, and how we can help you and your family live a better life. We've refreshed every aspect of our brand, from our tagline and company values to our brand stories and unique role in the industry, to ensure that we continue to meet your needs in an ever-changing world.Note: The new brand identity does not affect the use, after-sales services, or warranty of products with the old logo.We can't wait to carry on this journey with you, exploring new possibilities in security and bringing you the best in technology and service. Let's move forward together, ready and ahead!Explore more: https://reolink.club/IFA2024-COM9
