Hello, everyone!Cameras with ColorX technology, also known as CX cameras, are one of our most popular series. With a super wide F1.0 aperture and a high-sensitivity 1/1.8" image sensor, these cameras don't need to be lit to capture full-color nighttime images that are as sharp and vivid as daytime - even in low light conditions.At IFA2024, we're showcasing CX cameras across all product lines:○Battery Cam
○ PoE Cam
○ WiFi Cam
Check out: https://reolink.club/IFA2024-COM9Reolinkers at IFA - have you checked out our newly launched Altas PT Ultra? What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!
