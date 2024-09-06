Reolink updates
We have three Argus 3 ultra, all connected to wifi well and running on solar panels. I'd like to upgrade to something with better zoom capabilities. I use these to monitor feed levels in hay net feeders for my horses. The one I am mostly wanting to upgrade at this time is about 25' from a three-sided shed that tends to be relatively dark. I "can" zoom in, but without more detail I often need to go out physically to see the hay bag level. These are feeding 600# hay rolls and typically last each pasture about a week. I know these are probably extra details not needed but I want to be clear about my goal.I always have just black and white, I do not want lights to come on with movement. I'm not worried about security and don't like the night-time intrusion of instant lights for my animals. I usually look during the day only but I feel like with more zoom I could see this distance more clearly. Infared is fine and that's how these are working now.My #1 question is ... can the E1 run on the solar panel or will I need to run power? In the location I am using this isn't impossible, but not as easy as just replacing what I'm using now.And ... any comments re my new choice of E1 Outdoor Pro? any others better suited for this?Thanks for all comments and thoughts.
@marepinta_741786199699593 E1 OD Pro requires dc power through an adapter and do this is not suitable to you. Of I recall correctly Trackmix abd Argut OT ultra battery operated provides zooming. Check them out at Reolink site.
