Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Subject: Feature Request for Reolink Trackmix Duo: Custom Zoom ThresholdDear Reolink Team,I would like to kindly request the addition of a new feature for the Reolink Trackmix Duo camera. Specifically, it would be extremely useful to have the ability to set custom zoom thresholds. This feature would allow users to define a minimum and maximum zoom level, preventing the camera from zooming in or out beyond the user-defined values.This would provide greater control and precision over the zoom functionality, especially in environments where a specific zoom range is preferable.Thank you for considering this request. I believe this feature would enhance the user experience for many Trackmix Duo users.Best regards,Smiley
@user_762233802981599_762233802981599 Good point. I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink . Com
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!