Hi,I try to use the "SetMask" command by API.The camera is in the NVR's channel 0.I try to create and delete one mask with the API.The URL is something like that:
https://*******************/api.cgi?cmd=SetMask&user=**************&password=*********
I've created a mask with the client and I've tried to delete it wih the API...I've tried to create a mask with the API...I've tried a lot of commands like this :
[{"cmd":"SetMask","action":0,"param":{"Mask":{"channel":0,"enable":0,"area":null}}}]
[{"cmd":"SetMask","action":0,"param":{"Mask":{"channel":0,"enable":0,"area":[{"screen":{"height":0,"width":0},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":0,"height":0}}]}}}]
[{"cmd":"SetMask","action":0,"param":{"Mask":{"channel":0,"enable":1,"area":[{"screen":{"height":860,"width":1528},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":1528,"height":860}}]}}}]
[{"cmd":"SetMask","action":0,"param":{"Mask":{"channel":0,"enable":1,"area":[{"screen":{"height":860,"width":1528},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":1528,"height":860}},{"screen":{"height":0,"width":0},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":0,"height":0}},{"screen":{"height":0,"width":0},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":0,"height":0}},{"screen":{"height":0,"width":0},"block":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":0,"height":0}}]}}}]
I've received always the same response :
[{"cmd":"SetMask","code":1,"error":{"detail":"set config failed","rspCode":-13}}]
I've tried to change the "enable" parameter to 1 or 0, and it's the same.I don't understand how work this command.Can you help me please ?Thank you !
