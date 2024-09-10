Reolink updates
I have two Reolink cameras at home and eight cameras at work. I'd like to view only the work cameras while I'm at work and using the Mac client (I don't need nosy coworkers seeing my home cameras.Is there a way to select and deselect cameras from multiple views?I know I can disconnect the home cameras in the work client but anyone can click on them to reconnect.
@user_862939075031268_862939075031268 unfortunately Reolink haven't yet implemented grouping with authorisation. You may submit your request to their support on support @ reolink . Com.I am not a mac user. Would you be able to create another user? If yes then assign work cameras on work account and home cameras on personal account.
