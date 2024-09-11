Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Does anyone know if this camera will work with the RLN8-410-E NVR (Build #1809281 Hardware #H3MB16)? Or will I have to upgrade to a more recent NVR?
@johnjohnej88_139975817322709 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4410520891033-Which-NVR-Can-Work-with-Reolink-Duo-Series-Cameras/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!