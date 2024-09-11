Reolink updates
Hey y'all!Want to be the first to experience our continuous-recording 4K CX PT battery cam at an exclusive price? We've got you covered! From Sept. 11 to Sept. 24, you can buy a $50 pre-sale coupon for just $1, and get a $50 discount on the Altas PT Ultra when it officially launches from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 (price range: $200-$250). Coupons will emailed after purchase.Note: This coupon can only be redeemed at our official website and the Reolink Amazon Store. However, the $1 deposit will not be refunded if the coupon is not redeemed. If you redeem the coupon and need to cancel the order, contact customer service to have the actual amount paid refunded.Learn more about the coupon details and subscribe to win a 256GB microSD card: https://reolink.club/AltasPTUltra-COM9Don’t miss out on grabbing the Altas PT Ultra at a great price!
