Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: Camera volume is too low.I have been reading through complaint after complaint about the volume being too low on many of the Reolink Cameras. Many going back years. The problem being reported as not being able to hear the Live View or Playback well because the sound is too low. Many, many, many people have gone through all of the steps to reset cameras, update apps and cameras, delete or reset cameras, uninstall app and cameras, and put everything back over and over again. I am one of them. When someone from Reolink responds they say to turn the volume up on your phone. I am having the same problem with the Argus 4 Pro I just got, and it's 2024! The sound during Live View and Playback is so low you can barely hear it. Turning my phone up won't fix a obvious software/operational problem with Reolinks cameras/app. When I download clips and play them back the sound is awesome. It's Reolink's app software. There is a major problem that needs fixed and I think it says a lot about a company that has had the exact same complaints for years and the issue is still not fixed! I have cheaper security cameras that can pick up every sound crystal clear. As much as Reolink cameras cost we should get a product that works correctly. I am working with tech support to try to fix the problem. I'm hoping they can because I like the camera otherwise. I was going to replace my old ones but this volume too low problem will be a deal breaker for me and I won't recommend them to anyone either. I am really hoping Reolink fixes this problem across the board, across all cameras/app and that they put a volume control switch in the app for the cameras. Side note, it would also be nice to be able to tap and select clips to delete them. Here's hoping. Oh, and if anyone was able to fix their low volume problem please let me know how. I use mine on a Samsung Galaxy S22+. And yes, my phone volume is turned up. Reolink please fix this problem.
@shelley_863969690402964 We have been telling them to improve the audio and enhance the sensitivity of the microphone circuitry. See the Trackmix and the RLC511, they have clear audio. Appreciate any feedback you get from support so members will know.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!