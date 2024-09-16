Reolink updates
I am logged in to the app both on my phone and MacOS app as admin but can't change the password because I can't remember the old password, but I am logged in just fine. I am afraid if I get logged out, I iwll be stuck. I have a DVR and 3 cameras. 1 of the 3 cameras I know the password too. The other 2 and the DVR I don't but it's cached in the desktop and phone app so I am okay for now.I just added 2 of the 3 cameras today and the admin password I am guessing was reset by the DVR. That's how I figured out I don't know the password. I am safe for now, but I know something will happen and then I'll be stuck.
