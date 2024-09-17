Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
All my equipment is brand new and while having the NVR https://reolink.com/product/rln8-410/ everything was just extremely confusing and problematic with the cameras directly connected to it. So I took the NVR off line. Connected my cameras ( 2 x https://reolink.com/product/rlc-843a/ for now) to my PoE Switch and suddenly everything was a lot more stable and I could do the relevant FW upgrades without interruptions or timeouts or resetting the cameras 4 times in a row.(I should mention that the cables connecting the cameras to the NVR were the exact same cables that connect them to the PoE Switch.)So now I am slowly experimenting to set up the cameras (Manual? Recommended settings?) and storage might become an issue. I have 128GB SD Cards for all and while that is normally a respectable amount of storage it will of course not last very long. Enter the NVR. Oh, found a manual: https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content/assets/multiple-languages/manual/Reolink_Client_User_Manual.pdf?download_name=Reolink_Client_User_Manual.pdfI have taken the NVR online again, but not connecting the cameras. It connects to my network via the very same PoE Switch.How do you suggest I tell the cameras to use the NVR to store the media? I do not seem to find any menu alternative or setting for that, despite NVR being available (when connected) via the Android App as well as the Windows Reolink software. EDIT ( since I still cant make new posts without a random thousand of seconds between them)And such a curious little nuisance, does a camera hard reset restore the old firmware that I spent a LOT of time trying to get updated... certainly looks that way...?
@seccon The recommended configuration is to have a switch between the camera and the NVR. With the switch connected to the BB router and the NVR connected either to the switch or the router. This provides flexibility in the way you connect to the cameras. Either direct or through the NVR. If the NVR becomes faulty then you still have access to the cameras.Normally we record triggered events on the SDs and 24x7 on the NVR. No need to have 256GB SD...64G and being of high endurance is more than adequate.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!