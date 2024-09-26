Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello everyone!What's your biggest frustration with traditional battery cams — short battery life or limited recording time? The Altas PT Ultra solves both, delivering a superior continuous recording experience:● Stunning 4K recording quality: Capture every detail in 8MP 4K UHD with energy-efficient ColorX Night Vision that turns night into day.● Extended recording time: Powered by a 20,000mAh battery, the Altas PT Ultra delivers up to 96 hours of continuous recording on a single charge. Plus, you can customize the recording schedule to suit your needs.● Year-round monitoring with solar power: Pair it with a 6W solar panel for up to 365 days of uninterrupted protection. Claim an extra $40 off with the exclusive code Altas2024 on our official website or Amazon store!Official website: https://reolink.club/AltasPTUltra-COM9Amazon store: https://amzn.to/4ey2aAADid you watch the livestream today? We showcased the live view and various features of the Altas PT Ultra. If you have any questions, feel free to ask us in the comments!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!