Installed the Home Hub with two Atlas Ultra's today and there was no app/client support for PTZ or continuous recording (when connected to the hub). After speaking with support it appears that those features are not supported currently. I was able to factory reset the Altas's and I'm running them as standalone until the Home Hub support is available.Not sure if this is only a community forum or if Reolink monitors? Is there an expectation for when the Home Hub will support continuous recording for the Atlas? I'm trying to decide if I should return the Home Hub as right now it isn't doing anything.I fully understand this is a new product just wondering if it will be support in weeks/months or if it will be after 2025?Thanks for any guidance.
