E1 Outdoor Pro.I turned on push notifications thinking that would be helpful. It seems to send a push notifications every time a fly or spider goes by the camera or the slightest movement from anything in the FOV. I have all of the detection setup to ONLY record for people, cars and animals.For one day with 10 actual car, animal, vehicle occurrences, I'll have 25 recordings on the local storage and 80+ push notifications.I'm willing to concede sensitivity issues for car, vehicle, animal for the 15 additional recordings, although looking at them I can't even see any movement in the frame that would cause it, but the real issue is the 80+ push notifications I'm getting.
@user_871736311287948_871736311287948 untag motion (or others) in both recording and push notification.
