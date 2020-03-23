Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,Did anyone try to power the E1 Pro from USB.Unfortunately it has a barrel connector but is powered by 5V/1A which means it should easily run off of a USB power source. Does anyone know the barrel connector specs?Thanks!
Is there a particular advantage to running a USB cord to the camera instead of using the power supply that came with it? It seems to that "a cord is a cord" Both plug into "something", such as an electrical outlet. I SERIOUSLY recommend emailing support@reolink.com with the question. I find at least three questions on Amazon asking about the power connector, with three different answers. If I had one, I would get out my calipers and measure it (but I do not).Question:Looking for spare power plug for reolink e1 pro? with restricted access to outlet i need to obtain an extra plug or know the plug size. thanks Answer:Hello, the size is φ2.8*9mm. Any problems, please feel free to contact us on support@reolink.com.Another answer:Question:The power cord provided w/the reolink e1 pro is 8ft long, but i need a longer one when attaching to the ceiling. does reolink have longer cords?Answer:Hi, the power cord for E1 Pro is 5.5mm*2.1mm. Now we do not have the extension cable for that.Question:What size barrel jack is the power input? I need a longer cable.Answer:hello, the size of the charging port of the camera is φ2.8*0.65mm, you might check the proper extension cable for it.
USB is ubiquitous. And power banks free yourself from the need to have a socket nearby.What I can definitely say is that the plug is not 5.5mm by 2.1mm. It is smaller.And yes - I also found very different answers to this question. That is why I thought asking experts would be a good idea
When I tired of replacing batteries on my Reolink Argus cameras, I discovered a hidden USB port inside the battery compartment (under a sticker). I now power my Argus with USB. Not as mobile as they once were, but no more batteries! The E1 might have a hidden "inspection" port somewhere.5.5x2.1mm seems to be one of the common sizes. I see that USB->DC converter cables come in all sorts of sizes. What was not obvious to me is that neither measurement has anything to do with how long the plug is.
I guess in the 2.8x9mm specs the 9mm is for the length. But none of the specification seems to match standard size as per https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coaxial_power_connectorI sent a request to support and they seem to answer quickly. I'll update this thread once I got definitive answer from them.
The very friendly and helpful support gave me the following specs: 2.8mm OD/0.65mm ID, length 9mm.On AliExpress I can only find USB to DC cables with 2.5mm/0.7mm which I guess should work. I ordered two cables and will try it out.
Did it work?
