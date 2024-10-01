Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Reolink Client v8.17.6 - Freeze / Not operational after 1 hr or longer / Screen Unavailable to operate nor properly access after this time has passed.Open client, Full screen viewing and after sometime the Reolink Client stops working, live feed frozen, night time view suddenly becomes the same in daytime no change, even after you try to exit from full screen viewing no changes.When you exit app to restart app, app stays locked in task manager and doesn't close properly, you need to perform a manual task to FORCE shutdown of app.Any help???Thank you.
@arguello-s-home_248197065830566 Please pass this on the Reolink support. support (at)reolink.com
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!