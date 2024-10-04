Reolink updates
Hey everyone,I’m considering investing in Reolink security cameras and have been doing some research. One of my key questions is whether Reolink offers cloud storage services specifically for continuous video recording. I want to ensure that my footage is secure and accessible from anywhere.I also came across Lenovo's cloud service solutions while looking for storage options. Has anyone tried using Reolink cameras with Lenovo’s cloud services? If Reolink doesn’t support continuous cloud storage, could I set up something with Lenovo for that purpose?Thanks for your help!
@user_863771412115668_863771412115668 Better to opt for an NVR which will be also accessible from anywhere.
