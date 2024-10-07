Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
In theory could you run 100+ Reolink PoE cameras all recording locally to individual microSD cards instead of using an NVR? reason I ask is because if they all had to store live footage back to the NVR all the time then that creates a lot of traffic on the network and potentially would create a lot of buffering issues when playing back too. If each camera was to be locally recording to its own microSD, does the camera actually need internet connection to operate? I understand for push notifications etc it does, but if I was to not need push notifications and just wanted to record 24/7 along with motion detection markers then could the cameras just operate as stand-alone? I'm trying to have a setup where every camera is independent and self-sustaining with its own storage. Then when I need to playback, I could just connect to the camera itself and playback content.
@user_790914341261457_790914341261457 consider an average bandwidth of 8Mbps for 8MP camera then for 100 cams recording all the time you need a bandwidth of 800Mbps. So 1G network is more than adequate. You can play 4k movies too and you won't experience any delays. If you won't use push/email notification and you don't want to access the cameras from an external network then there is no need for the camera to have access to the Internet. Just either record to the internal SD or NVR or HA or ftp server.Consider a backup of the recordings. If camera is stolen then you have no recordings. Normal practice is to record events on SD and 24x7 on NVR.
@joseph_1979 so in theory i can run as many cameras as i like as standalone devices with sd cards recording 24/7 without an nvr and without internet? I could simply point to an internal ntp server to sync the time? Considering all the recording will happen on the cameras local sd card storage itself then technically the only bandwidth usage will be when i connect to a particular camera to playback footage or live view stream right?without internet, can i also do motion detection like people etc together with 24/7 recording so that it flags the motion in the timeline?I want to avoid the need for nvr and just sync the times to a local ntp server
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!