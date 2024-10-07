Reolink updates
We need a LTE camera with further motion detection than 30' PIR ! If it is true that an hour of sun can run your camera a whole day then you have some power to spare, even with a solar battery camera, but some of us have available electric--just no wifi. For rural situations where we need to detect motion further away, need the motion detection provided by video analysis and not simply PIR !
@merbine_640217202712690 How about having a 4G router and then connect to the cameras through WIFI. Then you would opt for a mains powered camera which provides 24x7 recording and a detection range of 100 feet.
