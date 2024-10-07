Reolink updates
Hi, we have a problem to charge our reolink cameras, it take to much to charge with our 3w and 6w solar panel, so the question is do you sold a solar panel bigger than that? Or can we use other solar panels from another brand? in advance, thanks
@hk-devices_510046838391027 The charging circuit limits the charging current and so you have to use the rated one. Try to contact supplier on support @ reolink . com
