Hello, I purchased your Reolink Duo 2, perfect camera for the type of activity I do, the problem arises on the recording, the camera records only with motion detection, while I would need it to be able to record continuously 24/24, I am aware that the battery life drops, but it is a necessity for me, is it possible to unlock this function? maybe with an update or a jailbreak?
@user_875416721178867_875416721178867 Battery cams can only record based on event trigger. For 24x7 you need to have the Atlas PT but this can do the 24x7 for 96 hours per charge.
