Hello everyone!Many of you have been asking for Altas PT Ultra 24/7 continuous recording on the Home Hub, and with the latest firmware update, this feature is finally here (see supported hardware versions in the image). But that's not all. Check out the most important updates:
Note: If the download does not work, the daily limit has been exceeded. You can try again tomorrow. https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6Let us know what you think in the comments!
@reolink-daisy will they release a e1 outdoor cx in 4K?
For some reason my Home Hub isn't automatically picking up the new firmware.I've checked the website manually and I can see it, but when I go to either the phone app or the desktop app it says that I'm up to date.
Thanks for the update. It's under "Various bug fixes." Also the error meant that I can only use the new doorbell battery without Reolink Chime, did you mean? Do you know how long the announced update will take?The update was just displayed to me and went through without any errors
