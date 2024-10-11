Reolink updates
Hey everyone!The spooky season is upon us - have you started decorating your house for Halloween? Why not celebrate it with Reolink this year? Join the Hallolink Hunter Event and share your favorite Halloween moments with Reolink for a chance to win limited edition Argus 4 Pro, Home Hub, and more! Event Period: Oct 11~ Oct 31 Awards:
How to enter: Submit your Halloween-themed captures/pictures (no AI-generated images) via the form below. You can submit multiple entries, but only one will be eligible for the final competition. The questionnaire will close on October 28 and the winners will be announced on October 31.Note: The form requires permission for Reolink to use your work on all social media channels. If you agree, please provide the name/ID you'd like to be credited. Our team will have the final say in selecting the winners.Submit your entry here: https://forms.gle/ycGx3BCb3Jn1U4ST7
