Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hallo,I just wanted to know what the latest Firmware of the Argus Pro 3 actually is and why the camera is never updating itself. I got the version v3.0.0.1462_22102900 after contacting support, because the car detection was not working right.Now I noticed that the flood lights are not working anymore. If I activate it via the button, the camera disables IR-mode with an audible sound but the LEDs are not coming on. I wonder if this is a bug in the firmware I got.
@christian_kubat_529310527582451 You need to email support on support @ reolink . com
I have three Argus Pro 3 cameras here and they were upgraded recently to firmware version v3.0.0.3980_24082721. As stated by the moderator, contact Reolink support if you are still having problems. Let them know the UID of the camera and they can "push" the update to your camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!