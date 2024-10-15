Reolink updates
I have the RLN8-410 which has been working strong for several years. I recently bought the WiFi doorbell camera as I want to have that option. I understand my NVR is not compatible with the doorbell camera. I don’t mind this, I just want to use the camera for live options. I have an sd card in the camera. The camera worked fine upon initial setup. Unfortunately, after about 5 minutes, the camera refuses to connect and remains that way. Initially it was running about 200 kbps, and now does about 0-0.08 kbps. I have reset and reconnected multiple times using different WiFi networks with no avail. My NVR has the doorbell camera listed but it says connection failed. Please help.
@paul-parsons_462324807000239 WIFI issue. Get the camera near the router and try again.
