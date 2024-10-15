Reolink updates
Hello, i made reset to my old first generation Lumus with plan to pass to friend, but after reset constant sonar sound plays and trying to reset again has no help. Any way to force reset somehow and/or flash firmware from sd card manually? If it cannot be recovered then i just use it as a dummy scarecrow camera.Overall, Reolink latest new cameras are so nice and basically all features i need. For example the greatest thing is that i use couple cameras(cx410, Lumus v2) as a "watchdog" on my window(inside, through glass, lights off) so when it sees person then makes lowered volume alarm(custom sound) so i do not need any phone or internet to get alert when someone moves(if internet is down). False alerts can be almost avoided with right app config, external IR light far from cameras.Features i like so much are:* controlling IR and normal light brightness and off status.* onboard smart detection chipset that works without internet.* custom alarm volume control and sound.* Almost no AD garbage on app(except those side-menu cluttering ad-s, should be zero for best experience)* changing smart detection sensitivity/accuracy level.Features i would like to see:* Even more robust p2p connections between app and camera when complicated NAT is present or network is very slow and crowded.* App nodifications when offline from internet(LAN)* Disable all motion detection quick button just like with PIR cameras(very useful when there is need to switch off temporary because of planned activity)* indicator inside app when using camera inside same LAN network(very useful info when needed)
@user_874208928067806_874208928067806 Submit your requests to support on support @ reolink . com.
